What's Wrong With This Picture?

US state media ("National Public Radio") has an article up about a map produced by Native Land Digital. The map purports to show various "Indigenous lands" in North America.
But it lists a non-"Indigenous" tribe as the "Indigenous" possessors of south Florida.
The Seminoles were/are not an "Indigenous" tribe. They didn't exist until well after European colonization and were comprised of refugees from various actual "Indigenous" (well, of Asian migrant descent rather than European, anyway) tribes, as well as Africans escaped from slavery and various European vagabonds.
One of those vagabonds was Billy Powell, the son of a Scottish father and a part-European, part-Muscogee mother. He later became known as "Osceola." Heck, I have ancestors who were in North America before Osceola's dad arrived.
