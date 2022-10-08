Advertising Note

That may be temporary, and there is a reason.
The reason:
A reader/supporter expressed the opinion to me that the big red "Keep Calm and Solve Wordle" graphic "dominates the page and overpowers everything else." I think that's a fair criticism.
The purpose of the big red graphic is to act as a "spacer" so that people who want a hint as to the day's puzzle, but not the first letter, don't accidentally get the letter. They have to scroll down to see that.
So, the particular graphic should go, but what to replace it with?
Well, I already run ads from two "banner exchanges" (My Banner Ads and Banner-Adz -- those are affiliate links) in the site footer. For every ad I show, I get one of my ads shown elsewhere.
To keep the "spacer" function but with less dominating big redness, I've decided to show those ads in the daily Wordle post as well ... for the moment. I may try some other method of preventing a letter "spoiler" effect as time goes on, but that's the solution for now.
