Found/Fixed a Computer Problem ...

It was due to me forgetting to do something I always try to remember to do when changing computers, but sometimes blow off until it becomes an issue.
My browser was getting VERY slow at loading web pages. I did the usual (deleting the build-up of cached URLs, etc.; resetting my router; resetting my modem), with no results.
I was beginning to wonder if perhaps the SD card the OS is stored on was going bad and it was taking longer to grab cached stuff, do swap file things, etc.
And then I remembered: I had forgotten to change my connection's default DNS servers to 1.1.1.1/1.0.0.1. I was using my ISP's default/automatic DNS.
The effect of getting that done was immediate. If you're using default nameservers, I strongly encourage you to consider switching.
