I Am Now Completely Convinced ...

That the John Wick films occur in the same overall universe as the Matrix franchise.
I'm watching the films again -- just finished the second one last night -- and seeing this scene for the nth time keeps ringing the confirmation dinger:
I believe that the universe in question is, from among the possibilities mentioned in the first post:
"[A] milieu into which the Source inserts Neo after his final battle with Smith. In this universe, Neo is allowed to work out his rage over the death of Trinity, and possibly other emotional issues, without having to actually remember them, while awaiting the restoration of his real physical body to health."
A "modal," in other words, like those in the fourth Matrix film. In fact, the "modal" in which Neo/Wick discovers a version of Morpheus (who pings him with the same "choice" questions as in the other universe) to work with for the other modal he later creates to bring Morpheus over to the reality he's trapped in in Resurrections.
At the beginning of the Wick films, Wick/Neo has just lost the love of his life (i.e. Trinity in Matrix Revolutions) and finds himself in a very violence-intensive, very simplistic, completely rules-bound modal where he gets revenge for losing the love of his life (the late wife we see only in recollection video).
There's really nothing but rage and violence in this modal.
Everyone in the modal who's not an assassin is just like the crowd extras in "the Matrix," oblivious to what's going on around them.
Some of the phones are cell phones, but the other important phones (e.g. the phones on important figures' desks) all seem to be old rotary dial phones -- sound like a familiar mix?
Even the monetary system is basically just a "gather tokens, trade them for stuff at irrational prices" in-game currency system.
This is a modal/Matrix with a purpose, just like the sparring programs or jump programs, etc. in the Matrix films. The John Wick universe is the modal where Neos are -- or at least the Neo in Resurrections is -- created. That's all it's for, so it can be simplistic and have non-updated world features.
I'm sure of it. And of course I could be completely wrong. But you know in your heart that I'm not.
No comments:
Post a Comment