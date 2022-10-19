Some Questions

- Should I resume podcasting (other than the monthly AMA podcast, that is)?
- If so, do you have any recommendations for theme, hosting, etc.?
I'm considering doing at least five more episodes of the old Knapp Stir podcast. Why five? As I've noted before, I'm kind of obsessed with prime numbers. I'm dissatisfied that I've done 144 episodes. Five more would get me to 149, the next prime number. Of course, if I got started I might do more than five. You just never know.
As for hosting, I'm considering Anchor, but will be looking at other options (including Callin, where I do the AMA podcast ... I like the idea of being able to easily do "caller-driven" shows, if anyone gets interested enough to call).
I've had the itch on and off since abandoning the Knapp Stir. I don't think I'm that good at it, and I hate the sound of my own voice, but a few people seemed to like it, and I have fun with it when I do it.
Opinions in comments, please.
