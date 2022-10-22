Fairly Short and Hopefully Spoiler-Free Review: Bullet Train

TL;DR: If you love the John Wick and Deadpool franchises, and/or Tarantino's Kill Bill flicks, this one's for you. It's directed by David Leitch (John Wick, Deadpool 2), and you can tell. And it's something of a complex revenge fantasy, a la Kill BillI (including a deadly poisonous snake element).
Longer version: There really isn't one, and not just because I seem to be wonky from a medication reaction the last couple of days and am not trusting my brain and my writing chops. It's a Brad Pitt action/comedy hung on a Japanese gangster/martial arts/who-dun-what framework. That's pretty much it. I happen to like Pitt (and the rest of the cast), and Deadpool, and John Wick, and Tarantino, etc., so I really enjoyed it. If you like those things, you probably will too. Finis.
