Personally I Think It's a Statin Side Effect ...

Over the years, I've been prescribed simvastatin and atorvastatin. Both of them caused insomnia. When I say they "caused" it, I mean that after taking them for a short time, I would have great difficulty falling asleep, and when I stopped taking them that would go away.
But my doctor keeps telling me I need to be taking a statin for high cholesterol and triglycerides, so last week I agree to try rosuvasatin.
Only one day in, I found myself constantly dizzy. Not constantly falling-down dizzy, although there's a little bit of a balance problem. The best comparison I have to offer, which may not be especially good, is that I constantly feel like I just smoked some fairly strong cannabis, only without any fun or interesting component. Just ... weird buzziness/dissociation.
Weird and annoying. I'm making typing errors I don't usually make. I don't trust what I'm writing and feel like I have to re-read it a great deal more than usual to scan for errors and readability/meaning problems.
I had family members give me the once-over to make sure I hadn't had a stroke or something, but I'm not slurring my speech, dragging feet when walking, my pupils are normal, etc. It's presumably not environmental since I'm the only one in the household feeling this way. The only change of any sort in my habits, consumption, etc. I can think of is the rosuvastatin. So I'm self-diagnosing that as the cause.
One immediate effect is that I'm either putting off today's Garrison Center column until tomorrow or giving up on it entirely. Other than blog posts and other ephemera, I'm not writing anything for publication until I can trust that I won't be submitting weird and incomprehensible shit to newspapers. Well, at least not any more weird and incomprehensible than usual.
This is day two. If I'm still feeling this way tomorrow, I'll cut off the rosuvastatin, let my doctor know, and look into "natural statins" and other ways of reducing my LDL and triglyceride levels.
I'm sleeping just fine, though!
