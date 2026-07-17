Sigh of Hopeful Motorcycle Relief

No obvious major damage, just a broken mirror and plastic headlight fairing.
Then the other day I had gone out on the bike and it died just as I got back home. Out of gas.
Had I both 1) forgotten the previous fill-up mileage and 2) failed to notice the gas gauge blink that reminds me I need to fill up within the next 20 miles or so?
Or was there a fuel leak somewhere, caused by the wreck?
The other day I put exactly half a gallon of gas in it. Started right up. Rode it to the gas station and topped it off, rode back home with no problem and no apparent large fuel level fall-off.
Checked the mileage (using Fuelly, which lets me record partial fill-ups, etc. and still keep track of that stuff). 60.8 miles per gallon. That's low. Not just below the bike's lifetime average (66.2 mpg), but below what I might have expected since it had recently mostly been ridden in low speed limit areas where I usually expect more like 70 mpg.
Tentative conclusion: When the bike went down, some gas splashed out of the cap vent. I see that as of the "wreck," it did have about 50 miles since the last fill-up. I usually fill up at 60 miles or so, even though I should be able to get 80+. So it would have only taken losing a few ounces to produce that effect.
That conclusion is, however, tentative. My next few trips out on that bike will either be within a couple of miles of home (so I can push the bike back home), or when I know a family member is available to bring me gas and/or carry the bike home if I'm wrong.
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