Good Kindle Book Deal

Fractions: The First Half of The Fall Revolution (not an affiliate link) by Ken Macleod, is on sale in ebook format at Amazon for $2.99.
It comprises two novels, The Star Fraction and The Stone Canal, which sell separately for $11.99 and $14.99 respectively.
The second half (Divisions, comprising The Cassini Division and The Sky Road) isn't on sale, but once you've read The Star Fraction you're going to want to read them all. I've got all of them in hard copy, but having a Kindle version allows me to have myself read to sleep to them by Alexa.
The novels are full of "anarcho-capitalists," commies, and everything in between and far afield from both. The first novel, Macleod says, is haunted by "the uncomfortable question": "What if capitalism is unstable and socialism is impossible?" He even discusses Ludwig von Mises's "calculation problem" in the introduction.
More than those interesting points, though, what's important is that Macleod always spins an absorbing and rewarding story. I can't recommend the Fall Revolution cycle highly enough (and the books can be read in any order, or alone -- I came across The Cassini Division before any of the others, and didn't need knowledge of the other three to make it worthwhile).
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