I Suspect Tears Were Shed in Quantity

A semi-truck leaked a whopping 40,000 pounds of sticky Frank’s RedHot sauce onto an Ohio highway amid a brutal heatwave last week.
That hot sauce is brewed up at the same factory where I worked as a miller making French's mustard, Worcestershire sauce, and sometimes barbecue sauce. I never made the hot sauce, but did occasionally help push the carts full of pepper seed that were extracted in the process out to the waste disposal area.
I don't recall how many tanks, or of what capacity, were used to store the sauce before bottling, I can tell you that your eyes instantly started watering when you walked into that part of the plant. Especially when they were making the "hotter" variety, which involved 55-gallon drums of capsaicin feeding extra heat into the basic brew.
This truck leak of 40,000 pounds calculates out to roughly 5,000 gallons of the stuff. Theme song for the passing traffic:
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