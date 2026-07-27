Some Things Are Just Too Inexpensive to NOT Buy

On the other hand, I have no idea how long it will be before I get to actually see a specialist and schedule whatever procedure is recommended (or chosen).
So I decided to check out prices at my two preferred online sellers of frames and lenses, EyeBuyDirect and Zeelool. Those are referral links and if you use them you'll get some kind of discount and I will receive points toward my future orders. I've bought multiple pairs of glasses from each company and have never had any complaints with the quality.
Note to "Buy American!" trolls: About 90% of the eyeglass frames sold in the US are made in China, and another 5% are made in other non-US countries. As best I can tell, both EyeBuyDirect and Zeelool use Chinese frames. It's also my impression (based on tracking shipments) that Zeelool grinds the lenses in, and ships the glasses directly from, China, while EyeBuyDirect seems to do the lenses in, and ship from, the US.
Once I saw the price of a pair I wanted at EyeBuyDirect, I decided it was worth going ahead with a new pair. Total cost, including frames, prescription lenses, sales taxes, and shipping: $21.90. Both companies almost always have some frames in the $10 to $15 range, with basic prescription lenses included. You'll pay more if you want higher-grade lenses, tints, etc., but I think the most anyone in my household has paid for glasses from either place is about $40. I happen to like round glasses, so I went with a frame not coincidentally called "Potter."
* According to the web, there are three types of procedures for repairing a retinal hole. For a small hole (which mine seems to be), they'll use a laser or cryogenic instrument to tighten up the tissue around the hole so that it shuts. For a larger hole, the procedure is called a vitrectomy. It involves putting a gas bubble around the hole, after which the patient is required, among other life/work interferences, to remain face down, 24/7, for about two weeks. I know someone who had to have it done twice because the first time didn't work. If I'm told I require a vitrectomy, I will push for a fourth type of procedure: Just taking the eye out, either immediately or when/if the hole becomes a retinal tear. I'm pushing 60 and have no desire to give up a month of my life just to save half of my poor vision.
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