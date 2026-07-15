Other Options for "The Next Home Office"

It's been eight months. It does work for me. I don't need anything different, but I'm still thinking about something different.
The Jayco is large enough. It accommodates my desktop computing equipment and doesn't leaving me feel cramped or confined. I've converted one "pop-out" into a storage area and left the other as what it's meant for, a bed.
I'm mostly reasonably climate-comfortable, although it is drafty and therefore harder to cool or heat than I'd like, but not in a deal-killing way. I happen to be fond of warm weather, so even when it's in the 90s I generally use a fan in preference to air conditioning. When it's cool out, I function quite well in low-to-mid-60s office temperatures. Those are good reasons for my office to be outside the main house, since everyone else seems to want to live in Antarctica when it's hot out and in a desert oasis when it's cold out. I've inserted insulation foam board in the side walls -- shiny side out when the weather is warm, shiny side in when it's cold. In summer, I have two fans keeping an air current running through the trailer. In winter, I button up and run a space heater. It wall works out.
It does, however, leak. The canvas "pop-outs" are 36 years old, full of holes, and would cost twice as much to replace as the camper itself, and I'm now on the second set of tarps to address that. Looks like I'll go through two sets of cheap tarps a year unless I want to spend big money on really good ones. If I come across an old military GP tent for sale cheap, I may buy that and use it as a single tarp to cover the whole camper.
And I could just dispense with the "pop-outs" entirely and frame in the main cabin, basically making a tiny (very tiny -- about 50 square feet) house on wheels out of the thing. That would leave only the roof to need covering (roof sealant hasn't been enough).
OR!
I could do something else.
I've been keeping an eye on listings of "real" -- non-"pop-out" -- campers for sale. This seeems to be a high-price time of year, but I'm confident that if I wait until November (which I will likely do in any case -- it's a drier time of year better suited to setting up the new thing and moving into it from the old thing) I'll see some reasonable options in the $1500 range.
As previously mentioned, I've been considering a geodesic dome. A frame for one that would be larger than the current space would only run about $500, including soft plastic covering which I'd want to augment or replace with something more insulating and less transparent. Call it $1k tops ... except that I'd want to build a wooden deck/floor to site it on, and when I checked lumber prices the other day I determined that would at at least another $1k.
Other options I'm looking into include yurts/bell tents and teepee type tents. I can also get those in the $500-$800 range for very large ones (~200 square feet). I'd lean toward the yurt configuration to optimize space (straight vertical side walls a few feet up instead of sloping from the ground up, so my desk could go against a wall). They generally include thick ground cloths, so instead of building a deck I'd just level and de-grass/de-stone the ground and use mats and rugs on the interior. I might get one with a stove jack and then heat in winter with wood instead of using an electric space heater. I've got this one in mind ($659, canvas, "all-weather," 16.9 ft diameter, so about 225 square feet, about 11 feet tall at the center, not an affiliate link):
A tent setup would have advantages and disadvantages. I doubt it would be quite as water-resistant, or stand up to high winds as well, as a geodesic dome. On the other hand, it would be much easier to take down when, for example, I knew a hurricane was coming my way. And I don't think it would be any worse than the Jayco climate-wise. In something like the yurt above would be better for getting a breeze through in the summer, and easily heated with a small wood stove in the winter (we've got plenty of non-pine fallen branches, etc., around the yard and neighborhood to provide the firewood) if I didn't want to run a space heater next to my desk.
If I didn't live in a county with a government that's nosy about people's property, wants "permits" and "inspections" for "permanent structures," and apparently uses drones and satellite photography to find "violators," I'd just go ahead and spend $5-10k turning a shipping container into a real "tiny house" office complete with plumbing, window air conditioner, etc. But because I'm not interested in having the gummint "approve" my stuff, I need something that either has wheels on it or is plausibly "temporary" -- no concrete footings, no wood-framed exterior walls, etc.
I'm happy enough with the Jayco to not feel any pressure about upgrading. But I may, if for no other reason than that we want to get some chickens next spring and the Jayco could be easily re-purposed as a coop.
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