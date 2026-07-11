Applicable(?) Aphorisms #27

"Do not look down on any teaching." (Buddhism, Dhammapada 4:6)
True, false, good, bad, useful, not so useful, etc.? Discuss.
My thoughts:
I disagree completely. If a teaching is demonstrably false or valueless, it should be looked down on.
Of course, in the realm of religion, it's hard to get to "demonstrably false" because claims as to the existence of a deity or deities are intrinsically faith-based. They can't be proven or disproven.
In areas such as ethics or economics, teachings can be compared to desired outcomes and observed reality.
For example, the labor theory of value isn't just demonstrably bullshit, it's the kind of bullshit that anyone who has two neurons to rub together and try to light up a synapse with should be embarrassed to advocate for. I look down on it because it's unworthy of respect.
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