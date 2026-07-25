Saturday, July 25, 2026

OK, I Made The Effort ...

... to find an American watch (pursuant to the "buy American!" whining in comments).

So far as I can tell, there are precisely two companies which make their watches entirely in America.

RGM Watch Company makes everything right here in the US. I like their Model 150 (not an affiliate link). Price: $3,450.

Vortic Watches uses antique American-made pocket watch movements and makes the other parts right here in the US. I like their Springfield 178 (not an affiliate link). Price: $4,900.

The cheapest of the two would set me back 100 times as much money as a perfectly good Casio FT500WC (not an affiliate link). In fact, it would cost me less than the Casio plus the 2001 Harley-Davidson Sportster 883 (made in America) I'm looking at in another browser tab right now.

I don't know if I'll buy the Harley (probably not), but I'm still pretty sure I'll go with the Casio.
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