OK, I Made The Effort ...

So far as I can tell, there are precisely two companies which make their watches entirely in America.
RGM Watch Company makes everything right here in the US. I like their Model 150 (not an affiliate link). Price: $3,450.
Vortic Watches uses antique American-made pocket watch movements and makes the other parts right here in the US. I like their Springfield 178 (not an affiliate link). Price: $4,900.
The cheapest of the two would set me back 100 times as much money as a perfectly good Casio FT500WC (not an affiliate link). In fact, it would cost me less than the Casio plus the 2001 Harley-Davidson Sportster 883 (made in America) I'm looking at in another browser tab right now.
I don't know if I'll buy the Harley (probably not), but I'm still pretty sure I'll go with the Casio.
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