A Warehouse Picker Error in my Favor, or More Evidence for my Identicality Theory?

I ordered it preference to the VEVOR Canvas Tent 4 Seasons 5 m/16.4 ft Bell Tent Canvas Tent for Camping with Stove Jack Breathable Yurt Tent for up to 8 People Family Camping Outdoor Hunting Party (not an affiliate link) for two reasons:
- While the SVOPES tent is normally priced at $449, it was on sale for $318.79 versus the VEVOR tent's $394.90; and
- Based on the photos and specification language, they're the same tent, made at the same factory, by the same people, of the same materials, with the same specifications, and with the same accessories (as you can see if you follow the links above).
I wasn't expecting the tent to arrive until Monday, but it just got dropped off by FedEx. Here's a picture of the box:
So either some inattentive warehouse worker grabbed the wrong box off the shelf (unlikely -- I suspect that's all verified with bar code scans, etc. these days) or the "market as different brand names" thing doesn't even go so far as "yeah, have boxes printed up with the different brand names on them."
Either way, I got what seems to be the same exact tent for $76.11 less just by looking around before buying.
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