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Thursday, June 18, 2026
Well, At Least They Didn't Make Him Do It In A Railroad Car
I wasn't especially surprised when Trump launched his war of naked Hitlerian aggression against Iran.
I wasn't surprised at all when he lost that war.
But I'm at least a
little
surprised that he agreed to sign the instrument of US surrender in, of all places, Versailles.
Posted by
Thomas L. Knapp
at
7:40 AM
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