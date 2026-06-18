Thursday, June 18, 2026

Well, At Least They Didn't Make Him Do It In A Railroad Car

I wasn't especially surprised when Trump launched his war of naked Hitlerian aggression against Iran.

I wasn't surprised at all when he lost that war.

But I'm at least a little surprised that he agreed to sign the instrument of US surrender in, of all places, Versailles.
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