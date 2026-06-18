Reconsidering Mega

I've been using Dropbox for most of my needs in this respect, and I have no real complaints with it, but yesterday I decided to have another look at Mega (not an affiliate link). I had largely written it off years ago because I didn't know if founder Kim Dotcom's legal problems would end with the service (and the data stored on it) disappearing.
At the moment, I'm only using the storage/sync functionality, as I'm quite happy with Proton's VPN and password manager offerings.
So far so good. The only down side I see is that there's one application I use that doesn't offer Mega as a cloud storage option for loading/saving. If I decide I prefer Mega to Dropbox, I guess I'll look for another app.
In theory, Mega offers better encryption than Drobox. That's not a big issue for me as I don't store anything sensitive in the cloud.
Mega also offers a lot more storage than Dropbox -- 20Gb vs. 2Gb -- but like I said, my sync data is measured in kilobytes.
So this note is really for you and about your needs. If you need cloud storage and sync, Mega looks like a pretty good option, and its sync client does run on non-systemd Linux distros like MX Linux.
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