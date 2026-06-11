I suspect most people think of that kind of bike when they hear "Norton." And there seems to be a big market for "retro" type motorcycles -- it's Royal Enfield's bread and butter.
So seeing their new models is kind of depressing. Randomly picked, but it could be any of them, here's the Atlas (I couldn't find a "free to use" image).
It looks like every other consumer slop motorcycle of the current period, all kinds of fairings and touchscreens and science-fictiony sharp edges. And that seems to be true of all their current models.
Not that I'm the "new Norton motorcycle" target market. If I buy a motorcycle that's expensive new, I'll be buying it used ... and I doubt I'll ever find a used Norton in my price range, and I wouldn't even bother contacting someone selling one of these particular models used.
If I wanted a motorcycle that looked like the Atlas, I'd save myself a whole bunch of money and go with a cheaper Chinese brand. The idea of Norton in the public consciousness is "1970s or earlier outlaw," not "bit mobile assassing part in some cheesy 2025 action movie."
Maybe -- maybe -- a more comfortable suspension than in the old days, and alloy wheels instead of spoked, but otherwise the platform I'd want to see -- and think most potential Norton customers want to see -- is something visually comparable to the old Commandos. Just sayin'.
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