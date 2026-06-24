Interesting Bike Discovery ...

Looks a lot like my Italica Bulldog 150 (except in gray -- there's not a yellow model on offer).
Because, for all practical purposes, it is an Italica Bulldog 150. Same engine, same frame, structurally identical and, except for some exceedingly minor styling differences and brand name, otherwise identical.
Oh, and it's about $500 cheaper. That doesn't include the assembly I got when buying the Italica through my local dealer, but definitely not a bad deal if you'd like a Honda Navi but aren't willing to pay twice as much for the Honda name and a smaller engine and can do some fairly easy assembly work yourself.
I got my Lifan KP Mini 150 with the X-Pro branding, and since the experience with that has been excellent I'm not scared of buying that brand.
Even after I move up to a larger motorcycle, I think I will always want one of these around the house for in-town and short-distance rides. I might go with this one, or with Italica again, or find a used Navi, but they're just so convenient and fun to ride that I'd hate to live without one.
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