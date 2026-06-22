Decisions, Decisions

I'm looking for a replacement fairing, but may just go ahead and replace the whole headlight with a nicer looking round can style as part of my desire to make the thing into a more "cafe racer" looking bike.
Or maybe not. My daughter says she's taking her motorcycle license class next weekend, and I told her she could have the Bulldog if she got the license for it. Maybe I'll just let her deal with the fairing.
Also this weekend, I saw my first Bulldog "in the wild" other than my own. It's the 2025, I think. I'd personally not prefer a white motorcycle, and the post-2024 models don't come in the lovely yellow I have.
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