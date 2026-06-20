Applicable(?) Aphorisms #24

"The wound of a friend is better than the kiss of an enemy." (Sikhism, Guru Granth Sahib 600)
True, false, good, bad, useful, not so useful, etc.? Discuss.
My thoughts:
I guess it depends on whether the friend in question is really a friend, or just someone posing as a friend.
A real friend may sometimes wound you by telling you truths or offering observations that you find hurtful, but when a real friend does so it's for the purpose of trying to help you fix a problem or correct a flaw.
A fake friend may wound you in the guise of trying to help you, but only for purposes of plausible deniability, when he or she does not in fact have your best interests at heart. That "friend" may actually be an enemy, or just a manipulative type incapable of true friendship.
The aphorism presupposes an honesty/clarity regarding who's a friend and who's not, when such honesty/clarity isn't always the case.
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