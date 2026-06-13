Poor Shipping Practices or Poor Tracking Software?

It left Miami, about 335 miles from my house, on Wednesday.
It arrived in Jacksonville, about 85 miles from my house, on Thursday morning.
It arrived in Gainesville, about ten miles from my house, on Thursday evening.
It arrived in Archer, about 1.8 miles from my house, early yesterday morning, so I expected it to arrive yesterday or maybe today.
Checked the mailbox (it would probably fit in there), and the front porch. No dice.
A few minutes ago, it arrived in Jacksonville, about 85 miles from my house.
All of that according to online tracking, of course. So it's possible that some or all of the information is incorrect.
It wasn't any kind of important or rush shipping thing, so no biggie, but it does make me wonder what the hell is going on.
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