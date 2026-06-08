Some time back, I stopped at a Starbucks to try the new rage, matcha (I got an iced matcha latte, and it was ... okay), but for the most part I've just been a coffee guy.
I've decided to try mixing my morning routine up a little, though. Tea it is, at least until I tire of it.
I have some Taylors of Harrogate English Breakfast Tea in the shopping cart for our next grocery delivery, and did a little research as to how to brew and drink tea like an Englishman (if I'm going to drink their tea, it makes sense to try it their way),
Any other tea types I should consider? Anyone know what the most "coffee-like" tea is? I'm not switching to tea because I don't like coffee anymore, just because I thought it was time to try something at least a little different.
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