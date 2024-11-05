NFL Week 9 Results

- Houston Texans beat New York Jets
- Atlanta Falcons beat Dallas Cowboys
- Buffalo Bills beat Miami Dolphins
- Cincinnati Bengals beat Las Vegas Raiders
- Cleveland Browns beat Los Angeles Chargers*
- Tennesse Titans beat New England Patriots*
- Washington Commanders beat New York Giants
- Carolina Panthers beat New Orleans Saints*
- Baltimore Ravens beat Denver Broncos
- Chicago Bears beat Arizona Cardinals
- Philadelphia Eagles beata Jacksonville Jaguars
- Detroit Lions beat Green Bay Packers
- Seattle Seahawks beat Los Angeles Rams*
- Minnesota Vikings beat Indianapolis Colts
- Kansas City Chiefs beat Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Nice week -- 11 right, four wrong! For the season, I am at 90 right, 48 wrong, and in the 91.2nd percentile among players of in ESPN's "Pigskin Pick'em" game.
