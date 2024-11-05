Tuesday, November 05, 2024

NFL Week 9 Results

My Week 9 picks, green for correct ones, red for incorrect ones:

  • Houston Texans beat New York Jets
  • Atlanta Falcons beat Dallas Cowboys
  • Buffalo Bills beat Miami Dolphins
  • Cincinnati Bengals beat Las Vegas Raiders
  • Cleveland Browns beat Los Angeles Chargers*
  • Tennesse Titans beat New England Patriots*
  • Washington Commanders beat New York Giants
  • Carolina Panthers beat New Orleans Saints*
  • Baltimore Ravens beat Denver Broncos
  • Chicago Bears beat Arizona Cardinals
  • Philadelphia Eagles beata Jacksonville Jaguars
  • Detroit Lions beat Green Bay Packers
  • Seattle Seahawks beat Los Angeles Rams*
  • Minnesota Vikings beat Indianapolis Colts
  • Kansas City Chiefs beat Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Nice week -- 11 right, four wrong! For the season, I am at 90 right, 48 wrong, and  in the 91.2nd percentile among players of in ESPN's "Pigskin Pick'em" game.
Posted by at
Labels:

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)