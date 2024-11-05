Yet Another "There May Be Brief Disruptions" Post

My understanding is that it's relatively minor and low-risk surgery (removal of a supposedly benign nodule from her thyroid), but between it not yet being "known schedule" (they'll tell us what time to have her there on Thursday, Wednesday night) and that any such event necessarily involves several hours of my supportive time (transportation, etc.) no matter how perfectly it goes, there may not be timely blog posts, Garrison Center columns, etc. for a day or two.
If so, now you'll know why.
