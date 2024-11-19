Pages
Tuesday, November 19, 2024
Well, That's It For The Year!
My goal for the year was 650 posts. This is my 650th post, so I get the rest of the year off, right?
Nah. Even with just Wordle hints and NFL picks/results, I expect to top 700. And I'll try to drop in with other stuff (politics, whatever) too. But now
the pressure is off
.
Posted by
Thomas L. Knapp
at
10:37 AM
