Tuesday, November 19, 2024

Well, That's It For The Year!

My goal for the year was 650 posts. This is my 650th post, so I get the rest of the year off, right?

Nah. Even with just Wordle hints and NFL picks/results, I expect to top 700. And I'll try to drop in with other stuff (politics, whatever) too. But now the pressure is off.
