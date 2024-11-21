Still Working on That There "Biker" Look

I'm still undecided on whether to stick with the full winter beard. Some years I grow one, some not. I usually stop shaving around my birthday, then decide around the end of the month whether to keep growing it, or not.
Had Tamara snap this picture just as I was about to leave to finally pick up the permanent tag for the bike. The temps expired nearly two months ago, but I never got pulled over. Apparently DMV was just behind for a little while, then they gave the scooter shop some kind of trouble about selling vehicles larger than 50cc, then the shop texted me that they were there ... but texted to the wrong number. Anyway, got that done.
You can't see the stickers that went on the bike the other day -- "SF / MF" on one side, "Olivia D" on the other, but as you can see I decided to add the ritualistic old cafe racer "electric tape X on the headlight." No functionality as in the old days (the original purpose was to reduce injuries from shattered glass if the headlight got broken, but these days headlight "glass" is either safety glass or plastic). Also kind of a joke since she doesn't make race speeds.
I've been looking a little wistfully at some used bikes -- a 2001Ducati Monster 900ie at the top of the speed/power range (130mph, 78 horsepower, $2,900) a 2021 Yamaha V Star 250 at the low end (85mph, 21 horsepower, $2,950) -- but even if I had the cash on hand I don't think I'm ready yet. I haven't yet done significant mods to get more power and speed out of Olivia D, and she's still fun ... I may just ride her into the ground and buy later instead of hoping to flip her for a big chunk of the next bike's price sooner.
No comments:
Post a Comment