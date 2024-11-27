- Detroit Lions beat Chicago Bears
- Dallas Cowboys beat New York Giants
- Miami Dolphins beat Green Bay Packers*
- Kansas City Chiefs beat Las Vegas Raiders
- Atlanta Falcons beat Los Angeles Chargers*
- Pittsburgh Steelers beat Cincinnati Bengals
- Minnesota Vikings beat Arizona Cardinals
- Indianapolis Colts beat New England Patriots
- Seattle Seahawks beat New York Jets
- Washington Commanders beat Tennessee Titans
- Houston Texans beat Jacksonville Jaguars
- New Orleans Saints beat Los Angeles Rams*
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers beat Carolina Panthers
- Baltimore Ravens beat Philadelphia Eagles
- Buffalo Bills beat San Francisco 49ers
- Denver Broncos beat Cleveland Browns
Wednesday, November 27, 2024
NFL Week 13 Picks
NFL Week 13 starts tomorrow afternoon with the Detroit Lions playing the Chicago Bears. Here are my picks, as entered in ESPN's "Pigskin Pick'em" game. "Upset" picks -- that is, picks where I'm in the minority as to who will win -- have asterisks next to them. Any changes to my initial picks will be made before kickoff and will be noted below.
