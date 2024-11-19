NFL Week 11 Results

My Week 11 picks, green for correct ones, red for incorrect ones:
- Washington Commanders beat Philadelphia Eagles*
- Green Bay Packers beat Chicago Bears
- Detroit Lions beat Jacksonville Jaguars
- Minnesota Vikings beat Tennessee Titans
- Miami Dolphins beat Las Vegas Raiders
- Los Angeles Rams beat New England Patriots
- New Orleans Saints beat Cleveland Browns
- Pittsburgh Steelers beat Baltimore Ravens*
- Indianapolis Colts beat New York Jets*
- Atlanta Falcons beat Denver Broncos
- San Francisco 49ers beat Seattle Seahawks
- Kansas City Chiefs beat Buffalo Bills*
- Cincinnati Bengals beat Los Angeles Chargers
- Houston Texans beat Dallas Cowboys
Not a terrible week -- nine right, five wrong -- but several negative surprises. For the season, I am at 111 right, 55 wrong, and in the 96th percentile among players of in ESPN's "Pigskin Pick'em" game.
