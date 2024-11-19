Tuesday, November 19, 2024

NFL Week 11 Results

My Week 11 picks, green for correct ones, red for incorrect ones:

  • Washington Commanders beat Philadelphia Eagles*
  • Green Bay Packers beat Chicago Bears
  • Detroit Lions beat Jacksonville Jaguars
  • Minnesota Vikings beat Tennessee Titans
  • Miami Dolphins beat Las Vegas Raiders
  • Los Angeles Rams beat New England Patriots
  • New Orleans Saints beat Cleveland Browns
  • Pittsburgh Steelers beat Baltimore Ravens*
  • Indianapolis Colts beat New York Jets*
  • Atlanta Falcons beat Denver Broncos
  • San Francisco 49ers beat Seattle Seahawks
  • Kansas City Chiefs beat Buffalo Bills*
  • Cincinnati Bengals beat Los Angeles Chargers
  • Houston Texans beat Dallas Cowboys
Not a terrible week -- nine right, five wrong -- but several negative surprises. For the season, I am at 111 right, 55 wrong, and  in the 96th percentile among players of in ESPN's "Pigskin Pick'em" game.
