Wednesday, November 27, 2024

NFL Week 12 Results

My Week 12 picks, green for correct ones, red for incorrect ones:

  • Pittsburgh Steelers beat Cleveland Browns
  • Minnesota Vikings beat Chicago Bears
  • Detroit Lions beat Indianapolis Colts
  • Miami Dolphins beat New England Patriots
  • Tampa Bay Buccaneers beat New York Giants
  • Washington Commanders beat Dallas Cowboys
  • Kansas City Chiefs beat Carolina Panthers
  • Houston Texans beat Tennessee Titans
  • Denver Broncos beat Las Vegas Raiders
  • San Francisco 49ers beat Green Bay Packers*
  • Arizona Cardinals beat Seattle Seahawks
  • Philadelphia Eagles beat Los Angeles Rams
  • Baltimore Ravens beat Los Angels Chargers
Eight right, five wrong -- below my usual performance for the season so far. For the season, I am at 119 right, 60 wrong, and  in the 94.9th percentile among players of in ESPN's "Pigskin Pick'em" game.
