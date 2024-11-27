NFL Week 12 Results

- Pittsburgh Steelers beat Cleveland Browns
- Minnesota Vikings beat Chicago Bears
- Detroit Lions beat Indianapolis Colts
- Miami Dolphins beat New England Patriots
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers beat New York Giants
- Washington Commanders beat Dallas Cowboys
- Kansas City Chiefs beat Carolina Panthers
- Houston Texans beat Tennessee Titans
- Denver Broncos beat Las Vegas Raiders
- San Francisco 49ers beat Green Bay Packers*
- Arizona Cardinals beat Seattle Seahawks
- Philadelphia Eagles beat Los Angeles Rams
- Baltimore Ravens beat Los Angels Chargers
Eight right, five wrong -- below my usual performance for the season so far. For the season, I am at 119 right, 60 wrong, and in the 94.9th percentile among players of in ESPN's "Pigskin Pick'em" game.
