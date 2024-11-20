NFL Week 12 Picks

NFL Week 12 starts tomorrow night with the Pittsburgh Steelers playing the Cleveland Browns. Here are my picks, as entered in ESPN's "Pigskin Pick'em" game. "Upset" picks -- that is, picks where I'm in the minority as to who will win -- have asterisks next to them. Any changes to my initial picks will be made before kickoff and will be noted below.
- Pittsburgh Steelers beat Cleveland Browns
- Minnesota Vikings beat Chicago Bears
- Detroit Lions beat Indianapolis Colts
- Miami Dolphins beat New England Patriots
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers beat New York Giants
- Washington Commanders beat Dallas Cowboys
- Kansas City Chiefs beat Carolina Panthers
- Houston Texans beat Tennessee Titans
- Denver Broncos beat Las Vegas Raiders
- San Francisco 49ers beat Green Bay Packers*
- Arizona Cardinals beat Seattle Seahawks
- Philadelphia Eagles beat Los Angeles Rams
- Baltimiore Ravens beat Los Angels Chargers
The Chiefs' loss to the Bills last weekend wasn't a big surprise or disappointment ... and I expect the Chiefs to beat the Bills if, as is becoming "the usual," they meet up in the playoffs. The score last weekend (Bills 30, Chiefs 21) doesn't really reflect how close that game was, and the Chiefs are about to start getting some of their biggest assets back from injury status. On the AFC side, I'm more worried about the Steelers or the Ravens than I am about the Bills.
In the Super Bowl, I expect the Chiefs to face the Lions, or maybe (dark horse) the Commanders. The former worry me more than the latter.
But I'm still very hopeful for a KC "threepeat."
