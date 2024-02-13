One Thing I Didn't Expect While Watching Super Bowl LVIII ...

He had two things working against him where my preferences are concerned:
- Nothing against his music, but it's just really not my cup of tea; and
- He's not an exceptionally hot female
But it was, IMO, the best halftime show since Shakira and J-Lo four years ago (music only slightly more in my wheelhouse, but it broke my exceptionally hot female meter), which was better than several before that. It was just as ... busy... as The Weeknd's routine in 2012 or Rihanna's last year, but not as ... haughty.
Maybe it was the segment where everyone was on roller skates that clinced the deal for me. I can't really explain why I dug the whole thing, but I did.
