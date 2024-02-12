Monday, February 12, 2024

What An Odd Argument to Make Agains a Law

US Senator JD Vance opposes the current bill providing US foreign aid to Ukraine.

So do I.

I oppose it because I don't like the US regime stealing wealth from the productive sector workers who create it and transferring it to affiliated/proxy gangs for use in murdering members of opposing gangs and/or civilians who happen to be on all those gangs' claimed turf.


If Mr. Vance doesn't believe that laws passed by Congress should be enforced, including against presidents who violate those laws, why the hell did he bother running for US Senate?
