What An Odd Argument to Make Agains a Law

So do I.
I oppose it because I don't like the US regime stealing wealth from the productive sector workers who create it and transferring it to affiliated/proxy gangs for use in murdering members of opposing gangs and/or civilians who happen to be on all those gangs' claimed turf.
He opposes it because he supports electing a president who would break a law and who might get impeached for breaking a law.
If Mr. Vance doesn't believe that laws passed by Congress should be enforced, including against presidents who violate those laws, why the hell did he bother running for US Senate?
