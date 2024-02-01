Life Member, Rabble of Preposterous Impossibilists
Thursday, February 01, 2024
Election 2024: Things You Should Not Do If You Want Your Favored Candidate to Win a Presidential Election
There are lots of them, but this one just moved to the top of the list:
Vow to wage "holy war" on the most popular person in the world if she once again does a thing she's already done once before, when she was a little bit less popular than she is now.
Thomas L. Knapp
4:43 PM
Election 2024
