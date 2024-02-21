Update On Those Aforementioned Medicals ...

Tamara had her basal cell carcinoma removal this morning. Took a couple of hours, because they basically scrape a layer off, freeze it, look at it, and repeat until they dont' see any cancer cells in the latest layer. She's doing fine.
I haven't decided yet whether I've skipped a Garrison Center column and will be back tomorrow, or whether I'll get a late one out today and push tomorrow's to Friday. Probably the former, since I was "out of the office" for about four hours today (and that or a little more yesterday) and need to get caught back up on Rational Review News Digest. I think I may go web shopping for a decent weight set at a decent price as well.
