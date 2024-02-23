Concerning "We The People"

Even if we exclude women, children, slaves, and others barred from voting from our definition of "the people," and just accept that the "free white males of 16 years and upward" were somehow empowered to speak on their behalf, that latter number comes to 813,365, from among which the ratifiers comprised a whopping 13 one-hundredths of one percent.
I submit that the first phrase of the Constitution -- "We the People of the United States" -- is a blatant lie, and everything after it is thus highly suspect.
It's kind of like the phone calls I get telling me that my computer has been compromised and that I should give them access to it to fix the problem. I'm really not so sure that I'm actually talking to someone from Microsoft or Apple.
Now assume that the people calling me, even if they are who they say they are, have been dead for 200-odd years, and haven't the slightest idea what kind of computer or operating system I'm running, but tell me they should get to take control of it "on my behalf," and it starts getting weird IMO.
