Election 2024: Demonstrating Cognitive Non-Impairment Should Be a Campaign Event!

Both of those candidates have insisted otherwise, of course. And both of those other candidates have cited privately administered exams/evaluations as "proving" otherwise.
If they're not lying, there's an easy way to prove it:
Just undergo the Montreal Cognitive Assessment.
Live-streamed (and, of course, publicly archived for those who can't watch in the moment).
Make it a campaign event!
The MoCA offers a maximum score of 30 points, with a score of 26 or higher considered "normal."
In the run-up to the event, solicit donation and support pledges for "passing" with a score of 26 or higher, perhaps with bumps for each point above the threshold and/or for doing particularly well in any of the six portions of the test.
The assessment only takes ten minutes or so, but you'll probably want to pre-record some intro/outro material and such, and perhaps talk to streaming services with low video time limits about making exceptions. If you think you can pass this thing, you're definitely going to want it on Tik-Tok (if you don't, you're by definition either cognitively impaired or just not very bright).
Coming at it from the other direction -- the voter viewpoint -- you should make it clear that any candidate who won't do this doesn't deserve, and won't be getting, your vote.
