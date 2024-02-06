F**king Copyright ...

Since the former was published in 1921 (in German) and 1922 (in English), it's in the public domain and available cheaply (IIRC, I paid $1.99 for a Kindle edition).
Since the latter was published in 1953, it's still under copyright and costs $35-50 in dead treet format. While there are a number of guides, notes, introductions, etc. available in Kindle format, the book itself doesn't seem to be. And since I prefer to "read" philosophy by having my Echo Dot read it to me.
First World problem, I guess. But annoying. Maybe I'll renew my long-expired public library card if it's available there.
No comments:
Post a Comment