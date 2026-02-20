This Morning's Example of How Much Less Painful Linux is

So, this morning, I upgraded from Linux Mint 22 ("Wilma") to 22.3 ("Zena"). I skipped 22.1 ("Xia") and 22.2 ("Zara") because if things aren't broken, why fix them?
Something was broken. It didn't seem to affect the computer's functionality at all. The only symptom was that when I'd do updates, I'd get a little window with some warnings about some apps/packages being configured in two places. No biggie, but it did bug me a little. So I decided to try a complete version upgrade ... and now those warnings seem to have disappeared.
More importantly:
In response to the question "how long does it take to upgrade from windows 10 to windows 11?" Microsoft CoPilot responded:
Upgrading from Windows 10 to Windows 11 is usually a fairly quick process .... Fast modern PC with SSD: ~20–45 minutes ... Average PC: ~45–90 minutes ... Older hardware or HDD: 1–3 hours
My Linux upgrade took about five minutes, and about two of those minutes were spent at the beginning (opening the update manager, telling it to upgrade the OS, checking "yes, I am sure I really want to do this" boxes) and the end (rebooting the computer). Which were the only things I had to do. The other three minutes were entirely automated and entirely pain-free.
On a quick look, I lost no data and all of my configurations/customizations seem to have been preserved through the upgrade. Apart from security updates, etc., the new version is supposed to be a little zippier and more efficient, but I haven't been using it for long enough to evaluate that.
I don't ever recall any Windows upgrade being this quick or easy. Maybe -- maybe -- the Windows 98 "support pack" upgrades?
