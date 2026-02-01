Pretty Comfy Camper!

Overnight, the temperature got down to 17 degrees fahrenheit outside, but so far as I know the camper interior didn't get below the high 50s (that's where it was this morning; I left a small space heater running at its lowest setting overnight).
Right now, it's 27 degrees outside and 71 degrees at my desk. Based on prior experience, I'd expect it to be much cooler without the insulation/draft-proofing.
I had planned on covering one side (the non-shiny side) of the foam board with gray vinyl flooring (left to me by the camper's previous owner) as "siding," but yesterday was cooler and windier than I preferred for that outside work. I'll do it on a warmer day.
I should end up with top walls that can be popped in and out easily, but are pretty firmly anchored when in place, and that can be reversed for cold or hot weather. Right now, the shiny side is in to keep heat in. The "siding" will go on the non-shiny side so that it looks pretty good in winter. In summer, it will be shiny-side out to keep heat out. If there's a hurricane coming, I'll pop the walls out, put them under the trailer, move my office stuff inside, and pop the camper down until the storm has passed.
