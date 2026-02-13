Mr. 7-Hands: Best Multi-Screwdriver Ever

I'm usually skeptical of "multi-tool" schemes. The knife/pliers/etc. combinations always seem to be not very good at any of the several things they do, and most multi-screwdrivers are of the "one handle, a bunch of bits that are easy to lose" type. It's never very long before the bits I use most have disappeared (often from coming out of the handle and flying across the room and under whatever).
A few months back, I was helping my friend (and boss) Eric Garris move into his new place and happened to admire the Mr. 7-Hands (not an affiliate link) he keeps around. So he sent me one.
It's the best of all screwdriver worlds.
- There's nothing to lose because six of the seven screwdriver tips (standard 1/8", 3/26", and 1/4", Phillips #1, #2, and #10) are permanently attached to a center hub on arms that flip out for use, then back for compact storage. The seventh tip is also an arm that holds a removable (but covered by a screw-on cap when not in use), flippable tip with mini slotted and mini Phillips. And there's a work light built into the hub/handle.
- Instead of trying to guess which drivers you need from a selection of individual screwdrivers (maybe ending in a second walk to the tool drawer or toolbox), you just grab the whole thing and figure it out when it's time to actually use it.
- It takes up less space than one of those "boxes with a handle and separate bits" gadgets, and not much more space than a single large screwdriver.
- It has a built in "work light," too.
I haven't thrown away all my other screwdrivers. Yet. But I did throw away a couple of cheap (and no longer complete) "handle with separate bits" nightmares, keeping only a Torx set.
