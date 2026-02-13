Friday, February 13, 2026

Mr. 7-Hands: Best Multi-Screwdriver Ever

I'm usually skeptical of "multi-tool" schemes. The knife/pliers/etc. combinations always seem to be not very good at any of the several things they do, and most multi-screwdrivers are of the "one handle, a bunch of bits that are easy to lose" type. It's never very long before the bits I use most have disappeared (often from coming out of the handle and flying across the room and under whatever).

A few months back, I was helping my friend (and boss) Eric Garris move into his new place and happened to admire the Mr. 7-Hands (not an affiliate link) he keeps around. So he sent me one.




It's the best of all screwdriver worlds.

  1. There's nothing to lose because six of the seven screwdriver tips (standard 1/8", 3/26", and 1/4", Phillips #1, #2, and #10) are permanently attached to a center hub on arms that flip out for use, then back for compact storage. The seventh tip is also an arm that holds a removable (but covered by a screw-on cap when not in use), flippable tip with mini slotted and mini Phillips. And there's a work light built into the hub/handle.
  2. Instead of trying to guess which drivers you need from a selection of individual screwdrivers (maybe ending in a second walk to the tool drawer or toolbox), you just grab the whole thing and figure it out when it's time to actually use it.
  3. It takes up less space than one of those "boxes with a handle and separate bits" gadgets, and not much more space than a single large screwdriver.
  4. It has a built in "work light," too.
I haven't thrown away all my other screwdrivers. Yet. But I did throw away a couple of cheap (and no longer complete) "handle with separate bits" nightmares, keeping only a Torx set.
Posted by at

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)