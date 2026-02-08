I Didn't Plan to Bother With The Super Bowl This Year

I also don't care much one way or the other about the halftime show. I usually don't anyway, and while I like a lot of different kinds of music, Puerto Rican hip-hop doesn't show up on my list of Pandora stations. I did think the J-Lo/Shakira halftime show a few years back was pretty cool, but not because of the music itself, IYKWIMAITYD.
BUT!
The people Bad Bunny is pissing off seem like the kind of people who are worth a one-household ratings bump to piss on.
So I'll be going ahead with the annual ritual of making a few pounds of buffalo wings, etc., and watching the game. I'll probably cheer for the Patriots, just because it's cool that a rookie QB led his team all the way to the Super Bowl (and because I prefer the AFC to the NFC).
