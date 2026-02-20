SCOTUS Does Its Job For Once!

In Learning Resources, Inc., et al. v. Trump, President of the United States, et al., the court just ruled, absolutely correctly, that "IEEPA does not authorize the President to impose tariffs."
That doesn't mean all the stolen money will be returned immediately -- the case was remanded back to the lower courts to figure out how that will work -- nor does it mean that Trump won't try to find some other way to either keep illegally collecting the tariffs or just try to entirely cut off trade in the goods he can't protect his cronies from competition in.
But it's a start back toward sanity, anyway.
No comments:
Post a Comment