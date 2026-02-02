A sleuth of some sort (private or gummint) traces a series of global "eco-terrorist" attacks back to something called ROTAC LLC, and discovers that the company has no human owners/operators.
ROTAC is an agentic artificial intelligence created by, and launched automatically upon the death of, wealthy radical environmentalist Giles Tennyson. ROTAC's sole imperative is to "defend nature," and its training data is exactly the kind of stuff you'd expect a radical environmentalist to feed to an AI model.
Yes, the names were important in inspiring the idea. But I guess they're not really requirements for doing something with the idea. If you use it, enjoy it (and maybe let me know you used it -- remember, everything on this blog goes directly to the public domain, so there's nothing to worry about in terms of "intellectual property" considerations).
