Monday, February 02, 2026

Story Idea, If Someone Wants It

I often come up with ideas for fiction, but I'm just no good at writing fiction (especially maintaining writing enthusiasm all the way to the end of a story). So I sometimes share the ideas as "writing prompts" in case someone better at writing the story, but maybe not as good at coming up with the basic idea for the story, might find them useful. Here's today's:

A sleuth of some sort (private or gummint) traces a series of global "eco-terrorist" attacks back to something called ROTAC LLC, and discovers that the company has no human owners/operators.

ROTAC is an agentic artificial intelligence created by, and launched automatically upon the death of, wealthy radical  environmentalist Giles Tennyson. ROTAC's sole imperative is to "defend nature," and its training data is exactly the kind of stuff you'd expect a radical environmentalist to feed to an AI model.

Yes, the names were important in inspiring the idea. But I guess they're not really requirements for doing something with the idea. If you use it, enjoy it (and maybe let me know you used it -- remember, everything on this blog goes directly to the public domain, so there's nothing to worry about in terms of "intellectual property" considerations).
