It Used to be the Only Way. Now It's Touted as Some Kind of Epic Hack.

This $20 gadget lets you watch hundreds of free TV channels (and ditch streaming services for good)
Even this far into the age of streaming, after the age of cable, I find it hard to believe that anyone doesn't already know you can hook a cheap (cheaper than $20 -- I think I paid about $5 for my current one) antenna to a TV and watch stuff "free to air."
OK, I get it -- ZDNet knocks down commissions on sales of things they
advertise review -- but it's weird to see it promoted like some kind of startling new development.
No comments:
Post a Comment