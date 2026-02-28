Applicable(?) Aphorisms #8

"When you realize there is nothing lacking, the whole world belongs to you." (Taoism, Tao Te Ching 33)
True, false, good, bad, useful, not so useful, etc.? Discuss.
My thoughts:
While this one has a similar feel to many eastern religion "the point is to conquer desire/wanting/seeking/grasping" aphorisms, I take its meaning differently and find it more useful, as in "instead of finding an excuse to give up, realize that there are ways to accomplish what you want to accomplish with what's already available to you." Which may not be true in any give instance, but is probably true in most.
No comments:
Post a Comment