Well, I'm Getting a New Fitness Tracker ...

So why change?
Well, in part because it's free, in return for participating in a study through All Of Us (that's not an "affiliate" link -- I don't get paid or anything for sending you there).
And in part because All Of Us in general has been beneficial for me (for example, they've sent me useful ancestry/medical information based on a DNA test I allowed them to do). I like participating in research studies, especially ones that come with direct benefits to me. Like, say, $200 smart watches.
I'm supposed to wear the Fitbit for a year, share the data it generates with All Of Us, and maybe fill out some surveys. That's not very much effort. Hopefully they'll find the data useful and I'll find the watch even more useful than my current one.
The Versa 4 seems to have all the fitness tracker features of the Charge 5 (or my Amazfit), but on the "connect to your phone" end, it actually has a built-in speaker/mic so that I can e.g. make and receive phone calls right from my wrist as long as my phone is nearby, and even speak directly to my Alexa system. Also, it has a larger display, so maybe I won't have to squint to read it.
