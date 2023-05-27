So, No Road Trip This Weekend After All ...

And, of course, something turned up. Coolant leak. Probably (not certain yet) needs a water pump and thermostat. And definitely needs a radiator cap. Because:
The seller had removed the little overflow pressure valve FROM the radiator cap, so that the leak (from within the water pump enclosure) wouldn't be obvious to anyone looking at / test-driving the car.
I wasn't with Tamara when she went to look at the car. I doubt that I would have spotted that bullshit little trick even if I had been.
But anyway, it won't be fixed before we'd need to leave tomorrow, and it's also a cost that makes spending gas money, etc. to get to the concert sound like a bad idea.
