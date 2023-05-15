OK, So That's a Thing

It didn't occur to me until a few minutes ago that the tingling/numbness I've been feeling in my left pinky for the last week or so when typing might be related.
But yep, tingling/numbness in the hands/feet is listed as a side effect of nicotine withdrawal (my feet are already shot through in that respect by neuropathy, diabetic and other -- the only time I feel them very much is when they occasionally tingle, feel as if they're on fire, or deliver a really strong real pain signal).
I suspect the numbness is showing up in the left pinky because that's probably the finger I use most when typing (I use lots of shift/control/alt stuff).
