Can't Get There From Here?

But now they want basically as much as I'm paying for hosting to renew the SSL certificates on my domains.
So I figured I'd just go with free SSLs from Let's Encrypt.
But I can't install the free Let's Encrypt SSL certificates without removing the existing Namecheap/Comodo SSL certificates.
And I can't remove the existing certificates until they've expired.
Which means my choice is to fork over a bunch of money to Namecheap for something that should be included with hosting and domain registration, or let my sites lose their https connections while I dick around trying to install the free SSLs.
All of which has me a little pissed off.
Update, ~8am: My strategy so far is that I've renewed the SSL certificate for the domain specifically linked to my hosting account, for two years (which is the duration remaining on my paid-up hosting). Im afraid to let that one expire and try to replace it, because if it expires I may not have access to my cPanel facilities for working with anything at all. The others, I plan to allow to expire, so that I can cancel them and replace them with Let's Encrypt certificates. Which sounds like a pain in the ass, and will result in at least short term https outages, but I don't plan to pay for hosting AND pay EXTRA for the "privilege" of people being able to access the hosted sites in the near-universally accepted "secure" manner. Did I mention this pisses me off?
