Friday, May 12, 2023

Can't Get There From Here?

I recently paid for a couple more years of web hosting at NameCheap, where I've found the performance and customer service satisfactory.

But now they want basically as much as I'm paying for hosting to renew the SSL certificates on my domains.

So I figured I'd just go with free SSLs from Let's Encrypt.

But I can't install the free Let's Encrypt SSL certificates without removing the existing Namecheap/Comodo SSL certificates.

And I can't remove the existing certificates until they've expired.

Which means my choice is to fork over a bunch of money to Namecheap for something that should be included with hosting and domain registration, or let my sites lose their https connections while I dick around trying to install the free SSLs.

All of which has me a little pissed off.

Update, ~8am: My strategy so far is that I've renewed the SSL certificate for the domain specifically linked to my hosting account, for two years (which is the duration remaining on my paid-up hosting). Im afraid to let that one expire and try to replace it, because if it expires I may not have access to my cPanel facilities for working with anything at all. The others, I plan to allow to expire, so that I can cancel them and replace them with Let's Encrypt certificates. Which sounds like a pain in the ass, and will result in at least short term https outages, but I don't plan to pay for hosting AND pay EXTRA for the "privilege" of people being able to access the hosted sites in the near-universally accepted "secure" manner. Did I mention this pisses me off?
